Here are the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in August

Each month, Sony and Microsoft discounts a variety of video games available through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, making them free for the duration of the month.
This post will only focus on the free games available for Microsoft’s suite of consoles in August. The company offers a set of four games that become at different dates spread out through the month.
August’s free games are Slime Rancher, Trials Fusion, Bayonetta and Red Faction: Armageddon.
Slime Rancher
Slime Rancher — available from August 1st to September 1st — is an indie action adventure game developed and published by Monomi Park. It stars Beatrix Lebeau, a slime rancher who leaves Earth to wrangle slime on an alien planet.
Slime Rancher is normally priced at $19.99 CAD.
Trials Fusion
Trials Fusion — available from August 16th to September 15th — is a platforming motorcycle game developed by RedLynx and published by Ubisoft.
In Trials Fusion, the player attempts to avoid obstacles while controlling a motorcycle that’s affected by the series’ signature physics. Although the game is presented in 3D, all of the action happens along a 2D plane.
Trials Fusion is regularly priced at $19.99.
Bayonetta
Bayonetta — available from August 1st to the 15th on both Xbox One and 360 — is an action game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Sega.
The game takes place in a fictional European city where the main character, a Witch named Bayonetta, fights her foes with a variety of firearms and melee moves.
Bayonetta is regularly priced at $19.99.
Red Faction: Armageddon
Red Faction: Armageddon — available from August 16th to the 31st on both Xbox One and 360 — is a third-person shooter developed by Volition and published by THQ.
This is the fourth installment of the Red Faction series. The player takes on the role of Darius Mason, the descendant of the series’ earlier protagonist Alec Mason. The player drives a variety of vehicles, uses mech suits and fights aliens.
Red Faction: Armageddon is regularly priced at $29.99.
Image Credit: Monomi Park
