Elon Musk thinks Mark Zuckerberg’s understanding of the dangers of AI is ‘limited’

Looks like a beef is brewing between two of Silicon Valley’s mightiest tech CEOs.
Elon Musk, CEO of self-driving electric car company Tesla among other ventures, has clapped back at a comment made by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that positioned Musk and his ilk of artificial intelligence “naysayers” as irresponsible.
In a sprawling 90-minute Facebook Live stream, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked about his thoughts on AI, with the questioner referencing Musk’s recent speech to an assembly of U.S. governors in which he said AI was one of his largest fears for the future.
I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017
“I have pretty strong opinions on this. I am optimistic,” Zuckerberg said. “In the next five to 10 years, AI is going to deliver so many improvements in the quality of our lives.”
Further, he said he couldn’t understand why people wouldn’t share his optimism.
“I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios — I just I don’t understand it. It’s really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible.”
Subsequently, Musk took to Twitter to respond with premium-level shade, saying: “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.”
Ultimately, whether Musk or Zuckerberg is correct in their interpretation of the future of AI, it’s a fascinating debate and one that’s worthy of discussion over the next several years as it evolves and becomes a major force in our lives.
Image credit: Flickr – Dan Taylor
Comments