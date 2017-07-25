News
PREVIOUS|

CraveTV’s monthly subscription price to increase by $2 for Bell customers

Jul 25, 2017

3:07 PM EDT

5 comments

CraveTV iOS App

A recently released price update list indicates that CraveTV’s cost will increase $2 CAD across Canada, making the service $8 per month for Bell subscribers, though pricing will remain the same for subscribers that are not Bell customers, coming in at $7.99 per month. The price increase is set to go in effect on October 1st, 2017.

This move matches CraveTV’s Bell customer pricing with the cost of the platform for users that only subscribe to Crave and not the telecom’s other services.

“Like other Canadian television providers that have increased service pricing in recent months, Bell is facing significant increases in costs for programming across our TV platforms. We offer more in-demand international and domestic content than any provider, and we’re also investing heavily in new Canadian content production with programming like the hit series Letterkenny,” reads a statement sent to MobileSyrup by Bell regarding the subscription cost increase.

Bell previously increased the price of its Bell customer CraveTV service cost from $4 to $6 a month back in February 2015. At the time, however, non-Bell customer pricing remained at $7.99.

On the web page outlining Bell’s various service price increases, the company says that, “price adjustments support our continued investments in network, product and service enhancements.”

Bell is also increasing the cost of Fibe TV in Ontario by $3 and and by $2 in Quebec. All regions in Canada will also receive a $3 price increase for Bell’s Satellite TV, with Quebec’s increase coming in at $2.

Rogers and Shaw’s Shomi streaming service shut down back in November of last year, leaving CraveTV as the sole Canadian-made streaming service. Competition in the country has increased, however, with Amazon recently launching its Prime Video streaming service in Canada just a few months ago.

For a full list of content coming to CraveTV this August, follow this link.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Jul 14, 2017

1:17 PM EDT

Best Buy and The Source offer free Samsung Bluetooth speaker with new Galaxy S8 purchase

Resources

Jun 27, 2017

8:04 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in July

Resources

Jul 25, 2017

12:36 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in August

News

Jul 19, 2017

5:55 PM EDT

Bell adds new BYOD and basic plans, increases bundle discount in Quebec

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Great , another reason to not have anything with Bell lol probably losing customers to Android boxes and other services that’s why they have to recoup lol

    • Captain Pokemon

      They will never recoup because they will pissed off more current customers.

  • Anonymous Agent

    What’s the point in getting a cravetv subscription when you can easily use Kodi or go to any tv channel website and watch everything for free. Or even use a home HD antennae and watch every tv show for free.

    • ticky13

      Ahh, yes, here is the typical dumb response to any article posted about cable or streaming services.

      Have you ever considered people prefer their stream legal, in HD and easily findable, instead of searching through hundreds of illegal s**t-quality services?

  • Jean Racine

    Cravetv? They should rename it, OldHBOtv or NoGameofthronesTV.