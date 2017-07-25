Amazon Prime delivery is now available in Ottawa and Gatineau

Following an expansion of the service to Edmonton and Calgary, Amazon Prime one-day delivery service is now available to residents in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
As with one-day delivery in other cities, when Prime members in Ottawa and Gatineau place an order that meets or exceeds $25 CAD, Amazon promises to deliver the package the next day, even on Saturday and Sunday, by 9pm.
“We are excited to offer faster, free delivery for Prime members in the Ottawa-Gatineau region,” said Mike Strauch, country manager for Amazon.ca, in a press release. “Customers can now conveniently shop a wide selection of Prime Free One-Day Delivery products that they can enjoy the very next day.”
Amazon first launched one-day delivery service in the U.S. back in October 2009. It was only last year that one-day Prime delivery service arrived in Canada, with an April launch in Toronto and Vancouver. In February, Amazon made the service available to Montreal residents. Since then, it has become available Edmonton and Calgary.
Get an Amazon Prime membership here.
Source: Amazon
Comments