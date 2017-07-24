Microsoft will release Xbox One X pre-order details soon, says Phil Spencer

Microsoft will open pre-orders for the Xbox One X soon, according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer.
The news comes via a tweet Spencer wrote on Sunday evening. When asked by a fan about the subject of Xbox One X pre-order availability, Spencer said, “won’t be too much longer.”
Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won't be too much longer.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017
He also mentioned that Microsoft has obtained all the necessary approvals. Going into Sunday, it was rumoured that missing FCC approvals were preventing Microsoft from putting its new 4K console up for pre-order.
Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One X, previously known as Project Scorpio, during its E3 2017 keynote. Set to launch in Canada on November 7th, the $600 console is capable of outputting games in true 4K.
Source: Twitter Via: Pocket-lint
