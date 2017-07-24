News
PREVIOUS

Microsoft will release Xbox One X pre-order details soon, says Phil Spencer

Jul 24, 2017

8:33 AM EDT

0 comments

Xbox One X console and controller

Microsoft will open pre-orders for the Xbox One X soon, according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

The news comes via a tweet Spencer wrote on Sunday evening. When asked by a fan about the subject of Xbox One X pre-order availability, Spencer said, “won’t be too much longer.”

He also mentioned that Microsoft has obtained all the necessary approvals. Going into Sunday, it was rumoured that missing FCC approvals were preventing Microsoft from putting its new 4K console up for pre-order.

Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One X, previously known as Project Scorpio, during its E3 2017 keynote. Set to launch in Canada on November 7th, the $600 console is capable of outputting games in true 4K.

Source: Twitter Via: Pocket-lint

Related Articles

News

Jul 6, 2017

1:05 PM EDT

Halo 5 is getting updated with true 4K support for the Xbox One X

News

Jun 20, 2017

7:22 AM EDT

CanCon Podcast Ep. 72: Will Canadians pay $600 for the Xbox One X?

Business

Jul 20, 2017

4:49 PM EDT

Microsoft Q4 earnings exceed expectations following focus on cloud technology

News

Jul 20, 2017

7:03 AM EDT

Microsoft to release a Cortana-powered thermostat

Comments