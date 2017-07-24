Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August

This month in Netflix Canada additions, we’ll be getting the classic movie Hook starring the late Robin Williams, Netflix Original Voltron: Legendary Defender season 3 and the live-action film version of the highly-rated anime series Death Note.
Additionally, there’s the Netflix show that many Marvel fans have been waiting for: the debut season of The Defenders season, premiering August 18th.
Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada this August:
August 1st
- The Royal House of Windsor: season 1 (available for download)
- Opening Night (available for download)
- Ex Machina (available for download)
- Jackie
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E
- Woman in Gold (available for download)
- Ripper Street: season 5 (available for download)
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
August 2nd
- Hook (available for download)
August 4th
- Icarus (available for download)
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (available for download)
- Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later: Limited Series (available for download)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: season 3 (available for download)
August 8th
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: season 7, episodes 1-13 (available for download)
August 10th
- Ricki and the Flash (available for download)
- Psycho (available for download)
August 11th
- Atypical: season 1 (available for download)
- Naked (available for download)
- Allied (available for download)
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh
- White Gold: season 1
August 14th
August 15th
- Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (available for download)
August 16th
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (available for download)
August 18th
- Marvel’s The Defenders: season 1 (available for download)
- Dinotrux: season 5 (available for download)
- Glitter Force Doki Doki
August 22nd
- Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (available for download)
- The Intern
- How to Get Away with Murder: season 3
- The Blacklist: season 4 (available for download)
August 23rd
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (available for download)
August 24th
- Fences (available for download)
August 25th
- Death Note (available for download)
- Disjointed: Part 1
- The Mist: Season 1 (available for download)
- Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge
August 29th
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack (available for download)
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face
This is your last chance to watch
August 1st
August 2nd
August 4th
- Ultimate Spider-Man: season 1
August 10th
August 11th
August 28th
August 31st
