Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August

Jul 24, 2017

3:14 PM EDT

3 comments

Netflix

This month in Netflix Canada additions, we’ll be getting the classic movie Hook starring the late Robin Williams, Netflix Original Voltron: Legendary Defender season 3 and the live-action film version of the highly-rated anime series Death Note.

Additionally, there’s the Netflix show that many Marvel fans have been waiting for: the debut season of The Defenders season, premiering August 18th.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada this August:

August 1st

August 2nd

  • Hook (available for download) 

August 4th

August 8th

August 10th

August 11th

August 14th

August 15th

August 16th

August 18th

August 22nd

August 23rd

August 24th

August 25th

August 29th

This is your last chance to watch

August 1st

August 2nd

August 4th 

August 10th 

August 11th

August 28th

August 31st

