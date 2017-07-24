Poll: How long does your smartphone battery last?

Smartphone usage in Canada has surged over the past five years and while screens have improved, devices have become bigger and so have the expectations of a long-lasting battery.
Most high-end smartphones these days have over 2,900 mAh battery, which state can offer a full day of use. However, depending on what you do during the day — such as surfing the web, emailing, texting, taking pics, capturing videos, watching Netflix, or catching up on Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram — a smartphone battery could drain within hours.
In our poll this week, we are curious to see what device you have and how long your battery lasts. Let us know below and also in the comment section.
Comments