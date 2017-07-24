OnePlus Community, Gallery, Launcher and Weather apps now available in Google Play Store

Following the lead of Google and other smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus has uploaded OxygenOS’s Weather, Launcher, Community and Gallery apps to the Google Play Store.
The move allows the company to update the four apps without having to issue system updates. Ideally, this means OnePlus 3, 3T and OnePlus 5 users will see the company update those apps at a faster clip.
As Android Police points out, OnePlus had initially uploaded its Weather app to the Play Store earlier this month, but then quickly pulled without providing context for the move. However, based on the app’s change log, which states the new version includes “bug fixes” and “general performance improvements,” OnePlus may have pulled the app due to a critical bug.
All four apps are incompatible with non-OnePlus devices, which is to say you can’t download and install them if you own an Android smartphone manufactured by another OEM.
Source: Google Play, Via: Android Authority
