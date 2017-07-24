Marvel legend Stan Lee producing an original story for Audible

Face front, True Believers — Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee has announced he is working on a new long-form audiobook for Amazon’s Audible service.
The 94-year-old Spider-Man co-creator will narrate an original story penned by Ryan Silbert (“God of Love”) and Luke Lieberman (“Red Sonja”), which is described as “‘Mr. Robot’ set in a John Hughes world.” Production on the e-book novel will begin shortly.
“When Audible came to us with the idea of doing this as an audio project first, I thought it was inspired,” said Lee in a statement. “The story is set within a culture of cutting-edge technology, so it deserves to be brought to audiences in a medium that truly captures the spirit of the universe, yet allows the listener to create their own, unique, mental picture of the story. What Audible is doing is truly groundbreaking, but it is also bringing us back to our roots.”
“We are thrilled to bring the Stan Lee universe to life and to listeners in this unprecedented, written to the audio format endeavor with POW! Entertainment,” Audible chief content officer Andy Gaies said in a statement. “The immersive audio experience will excite and exhilarate all fans of Stan Lee’s work.”
Audible costs $14.95 CAD/month.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Variety
Comments
