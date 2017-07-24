News
PREVIOUS

Koodo now stocks LG’s G6 and X Power 2

Jul 24, 2017

4:06 PM EDT

0 comments

LG G6 in grass

Telus sub-brand Koodo now stocks LG’s latest flagship, the G6, along with the brand’s newest budget battery-focused device, the LG X Power 2.

The LG G6 is available in Black or Silver for $200 CAD down on a Tab Large plan, which translates to payments of $21 per month for 24 months on top of the cost of service. Outright, the device is $904.

The LG X Power 2 is available in Black for $240 outright or $0 on a Tab Small plan, which allows for payments of $10 per month over 24 months.

According to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup, the two LG handsets hit stores on July 21st.

When I reviewed the LG G6, which launched in April, I found the phone’s sleek thin design and wide-angle camera both notable and worthy of contention with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

It stocks a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 pixel screen, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and a dual 13-megapixel camera lens setup.

Meanwhile the LG X Power 2, which came to most Canadian carriers about a month ago, is a budget device that’s all about the battery.

It offers a massive 4,500mAh battery and runs on an octa-core 1.5GHz Cortex-a53 MediaTek MT6750 chipset, which LG says provides the smartphone with roughly a weekend’s worth of charge.

The rest of its specs are less impressive, including a 5.5-inch 720p display, 13-megapixel rear camera/5-megapixel front camera package and 1.5GB of RAM.

Related Articles

News

Jul 12, 2017

6:12 PM EDT

LG X Power 2 expected to hit shelves at Telus beginning July 19

News

Jun 21, 2017

2:47 PM EDT

Koodo offers Public Mobile customers $10 monthly bill credit when they port their number

Features

May 13, 2017

5:22 PM EDT

A look at Spigen’s line of LG G6 cases

Features

May 25, 2017

2:47 PM EDT

The LG G6 features one of the best smartphone cameras

Comments