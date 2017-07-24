Koodo now stocks LG’s G6 and X Power 2

Telus sub-brand Koodo now stocks LG’s latest flagship, the G6, along with the brand’s newest budget battery-focused device, the LG X Power 2.
The LG G6 is available in Black or Silver for $200 CAD down on a Tab Large plan, which translates to payments of $21 per month for 24 months on top of the cost of service. Outright, the device is $904.
The LG X Power 2 is available in Black for $240 outright or $0 on a Tab Small plan, which allows for payments of $10 per month over 24 months.
According to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup, the two LG handsets hit stores on July 21st.
When I reviewed the LG G6, which launched in April, I found the phone’s sleek thin design and wide-angle camera both notable and worthy of contention with the Samsung Galaxy S8.
It stocks a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 pixel screen, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and a dual 13-megapixel camera lens setup.
Meanwhile the LG X Power 2, which came to most Canadian carriers about a month ago, is a budget device that’s all about the battery.
It offers a massive 4,500mAh battery and runs on an octa-core 1.5GHz Cortex-a53 MediaTek MT6750 chipset, which LG says provides the smartphone with roughly a weekend’s worth of charge.
The rest of its specs are less impressive, including a 5.5-inch 720p display, 13-megapixel rear camera/5-megapixel front camera package and 1.5GB of RAM.
