HTC’s upcoming summer sale discounts the U Ultra by $300

Jul 24, 2017

7:17 PM EDT

HTC U 11

Starting tomorrow, HTC will discount a number of its recent smartphones, including the U Ultra and HTC 10, as part of a new summer sale event through the company’s website.

In an email sent to MobileSyrup, the company said Canadians can expect to see the $949 U Ultra discounted to $629, while last year’s HTC 10 will see its price reduced to $499, down from $749.

HTC Summer Sale

In addition, the company plans to launch a new 128GB variant of its 2017 flagship, the HTC U 11. The new model will be priced at $999, $100 more than the 64GB model.

 

The sale ends on August 7th.

