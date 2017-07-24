News
First in-hand images of the Moto Z2 Force have surfaced

Jul 24, 2017

2:07 PM EDT

Leaked render of Moto Z2 Force

Ahead of Motorola officially unveiling its Z2 Force tomorrow in New York City, the first in-hand images of the upcoming flagship have surfaced on Baidu.

The pictures line up with previous ones that have been leaked, showing a back dual-camera setup, a large fingerprint scanner below the display and pin connections on the back for Moto Mod compatibility.

Moto Z2 Force leak front and back

A front-facing camera seems to be paired with a dual-LED flash. It also appears that Motorola is doing away with the glass back of last year’s first Z Force and instead using metal.

Specifications-wise, rumours have suggested the Z2 Force will have a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1440p resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and 21-megapixel/12-megapixel sensors for the dual-camera system. Motorola will also reportedly sacrifice the Z2 Force’s battery life to ensure a slimmer design.

It’s unclear if the Z2 Force will make its way to Canada, though a Canadian release is unlikely because the original Z Force did not make its way here.

Via: 9to5 Google 

