Watch Siri help Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dominate his day

Jul 24, 2017

9:43 AM EDT

The Rock x Siri

While Siri has been the star of a variety of previous commercials, it’s fair to say Apple’s latest ad shows the personal assistant in a new light.

On Sunday, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson made the surprise announcement that he and the popular personal assistant co-star in a new movie called The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day.

Available to stream starting today via Apple’s YouTube channel, the short movie depicts what one can only assume is a very realistic portrayal of Johnson’s day — he is, after all, the busiest man in Hollywood.

In the span of a short 24 hours, Johnson restores the Sistine Chapel, visits space and launches a new fashion line, among other things. Of course, every superhero, even if they don’t wear a cape, needs a sidekick, and Siri is there to oblige, giving Johnson a helping hand at every moment.

Watch the movie below and tell us what you think in the comment section.

Source: YouTube Via: The Verge

