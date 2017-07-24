Watch Siri help Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dominate his day

While Siri has been the star of a variety of previous commercials, it’s fair to say Apple’s latest ad shows the personal assistant in a new light.
On Sunday, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson made the surprise announcement that he and the popular personal assistant co-star in a new movie called The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day.
Teamed w/ @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever. Drops TOMORROW!#ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay✊???? pic.twitter.com/STwlCPsVUh
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017
Available to stream starting today via Apple’s YouTube channel, the short movie depicts what one can only assume is a very realistic portrayal of Johnson’s day — he is, after all, the busiest man in Hollywood.
In the span of a short 24 hours, Johnson restores the Sistine Chapel, visits space and launches a new fashion line, among other things. Of course, every superhero, even if they don’t wear a cape, needs a sidekick, and Siri is there to oblige, giving Johnson a helping hand at every moment.
Watch the movie below and tell us what you think in the comment section.
Comments
Pingback: Ver Siri ayuda Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson, dominar su día – High Tech Newz()