Images of black BlackBerry KEYone appear online

The TCL-made BlackBerry KEYone officially launched in Canada on May 31st.
During a recent interview with MobileSyrup, TCL’s Jason Gerdon stated that silver would be the only option available, noting “this is the flavour we have today.” It now seems there could be a new black variant of the KEYone in the works.
According to BerryLink, TCL could be ready to go live with sales of a black KEYone in China for August 8th. Unfortunately, there was no indication if this colour would make it to Canada.
Source: BerryLink, CrackBerry
