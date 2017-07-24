News
Images of black BlackBerry KEYone appear online

This could be the KEYone you've always wanted

Jul 24, 2017

6:24 PM EDT

The TCL-made BlackBerry KEYone officially launched in Canada on May 31st.

During a recent interview with MobileSyrup, TCL’s Jason Gerdon stated that silver would be the only option available, noting “this is the flavour we have today.” It now seems there could be a new black variant of the KEYone in the works.

According to BerryLink, TCL could be ready to go live with sales of a black KEYone in China for August 8th. Unfortunately, there was no indication if this colour would make it to Canada.

Source: BerryLink, CrackBerry

