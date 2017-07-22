Apple’s App Store features Vancouver’s Klei Entertainment as one of ‘Canada’s Best Game Makers’

Vancouver’s Klei Entertainment, the independent studio behind the hit survival game Don’t Starve, has been recognized by Apple in the App Store’s Canada’s Best Game Makers series.
The game originally launched on Windows, OS X and Linux on April 23rd, 2013. Various versions have been released since then, such as the mobile-optimized Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition or the Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked expansion, which was co-developed with Toronto’s Capybara Games.
The game has also made its way to PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox One and Android.
Outside of Don’t Starve, Klei has developed over 10 titles across various platforms since being founded in July 2005, such as Mark of the Ninja and Invisible, Inc.
Other developers that Apple has featured in the Best Game Makers series are Saskatoon’s Noodlecake Studios (Invert — Tile Flipping Puzzles) Vancouver’s RAC7 (Splitter Critters) and Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios (Severed). The latter two studios were also recognized with Apple Design awards at last month’s Worldwide Developers Conference in California.
Apple has also been featuring various apps developed in cities across Canada as part of a “Made In” series, including Toronto-Waterloo, Ottawa, Calgary and Montréal. Finally, in celebration of the country’s 150th birthday, Apple has also promoted various Canadian-developed apps as part of its ‘Unapologetically Canadian’ section, including TimmyMe and Carrot Rewards.
Comments