City of Toronto reporting technical issues with ‘911’ emergency calls

The city of Toronto is currently experiencing technical difficulties with 911 phone calls.
#BREAKING: 911 in Toronto experiencing tech difficulties. 911 still working but calls handled by Toronto Fire & Toronto Paramedics.
— 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) July 21, 2017
It’s unclear what these difficulties entail, specifically, nor is it known why they have occurred. In the meantime, though, Toronto Police say those calling with emergencies can still contact 911, although there may be longer than normal wait times. Toronto Fire and Toronto Parademics are handling the calls during this time.
IMPORTANT We're having tech difficulties. For non-emerg, call your local division. For emerg, call 9-1-1. May have longer wait-time. ^vk
— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 21, 2017
For non-emergencies, Toronto Police says that there is temporary hotline that citizens can call. The number 416-808-XXOO, with the two Xes corresponding to a specific division. A list of divisions can be found here.
TEMPORARY:
For non-emerg, call your division at 416.808.XXOO (XX = Div#)
List of Divs: https://t.co/dq26OwyHSS
^vkhttps://t.co/A47hoRRFUL
— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 21, 2017
This would be a situation where the CRTC’s proposed improved next-generation 911 services could be of assistance. In theory, smartphone users would be able to transmit essential photo and video information to emergency services to help with incidents like car crashes.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments