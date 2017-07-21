News
New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders have reportedly surfaced

Jul 21, 2017

11:45 AM EDT

2 comments

Note 7

New press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been revealed, giving perhaps the best look at the upcoming phone to date.

According to images obtained by BGRthe front of the phone has a nearly bezel-less ‘Infinity Display’ and various sensors are clearly visible. Furthermore, the Note 8 seems to pack a front-facing camera, iris scanner, ambient light scanner and notification LED light.

Samsung Note 8 renders

Looking at the back of the phone, there is a dual-camera system, LED flash/heart rate monitor and a rear fingerprint sensor. The sides of the Note 8 appear to be metal, while the bottom of the phone looks to pack a USB-C port, speaker, headphone jack and port for the S-Pen.

Samsung has confirmed it will be revealing the phone in a live streamed event on August 23rd. Sales, meanwhile, are expected to start in September.

Source: BGR

Comments

  • demigod79

    Wow, that looks even uglier than the camera pimple on the rumored iPhone 8. *BARF*

  • Victor Creed

    6.3″ screen. 3200 battery.

    Pass