Nintendo Switch now in stock on Amazon Canada, Splatoon 2 is available

The Nintendo Switch has been in and out of stock at retailers across Canada since the gaming console debuted on March 3rd.
Today, in conjunction with the release of Splatoon 2, the Switch is available right now from Amazon Canada for $399.99 — both the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Edition and the Grey Joy-Con Edition.
If you’re interested in scoring this you better act fast as inventory will likely sell out.
Splatoon 2, which we reviewed here, costs $79.99 is one of the best games currently available.
Source: Amazon Canada
