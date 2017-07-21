Professor Layton series lands on Android and iOS with pricey Layton’s Mystery Journey

In a move that I actually expected to happen years ago, Level-5, the developer behind the popular Nintendo DS and 3DS Professor Layton series, has released a new game designed from the ground up for Android and iOS.
The title, called Layton’s Mystery Journey, is a puzzle adventure game designed in the vein of old school point-and-click adventure games, where players take on the role of Katrielle Layton as she searches for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton.
Similar to past entires in the popular series, the game takes place in London and tasks players with solving varied puzzles to progress through its various missions. Level-5 says that the mobile title features the largest collection of puzzles ever in a Layton title, as well as a new cast of characters, customizable costumes and mini-games.
Unlike many popular mobile titles — I’m looking at you, Nintendo — Layton’s Mystery Journey also doesn’t require an internet connection to play.
Layton’s Mystery Journey is priced at $21.41 CAD in the Google Play Store and $21.99 in the iOS App Store.
The game is also set to release on the Nintendo 3DS in October.
