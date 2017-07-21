News
Watch this AI rap battle between Google Assistant, Bixby, Siri and Alexa

Jul 21, 2017

4:51 PM EDT

If you’ve ever wanted to watch an AI rap battle between Google Assistant, Bixby, Siri and Alexa, we have a treat for you.

The above video, posted by YouTube channel PhoneBuff, features an amusing ‘rap battle’ (those words are in quotes for a reason) between all of the major voice-activated digital assistants.

While Bixby spits a surprisingly sick rhyme, Google Assistant has a distinct flow that’s difficult to beat. Surprisingly, Siri’s lyrical skills are far from impressive. Now excuse me while I make the two Google Homes in my apartment face-off against an Amazon Echo and Alexa.

Which voice-activated assistant do you think spit the best line? And yes, today is a slow news day.

