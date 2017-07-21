Watch this AI rap battle between Google Assistant, Bixby, Siri and Alexa

If you’ve ever wanted to watch an AI rap battle between Google Assistant, Bixby, Siri and Alexa, we have a treat for you.
The above video, posted by YouTube channel PhoneBuff, features an amusing ‘rap battle’ (those words are in quotes for a reason) between all of the major voice-activated digital assistants.
While Bixby spits a surprisingly sick rhyme, Google Assistant has a distinct flow that’s difficult to beat. Surprisingly, Siri’s lyrical skills are far from impressive. Now excuse me while I make the two Google Homes in my apartment face-off against an Amazon Echo and Alexa.
Which voice-activated assistant do you think spit the best line? And yes, today is a slow news day.
Source: YouTube
