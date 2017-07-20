Wal-mart discounts 32GB 9.7-inch iPad to $600, 256GB model to $800

Walmart.ca has placed the 9.7-inch iPad Pro on clearance, reducing the price of the 32GB model to $600 CAD (down from $789) and the 256GB model to $800 (down from $1,049).
The two models are currently only available in gold and rose gold — the silver and space gray variants have already sold out. That said, it’s easy to remedy the colour situation with a case.
According to iPhone in Canada, local Costco warehouses should have the 9.7-inch iPad Pro on clearance as well.
