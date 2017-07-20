News
PREVIOUS

Wal-mart discounts 32GB 9.7-inch iPad to $600, 256GB model to $800

Jul 20, 2017

11:55 AM EDT

1 comments

Image of 9.7 iPad Pro tablet

Walmart.ca has placed the 9.7-inch iPad Pro on clearance, reducing the price of the 32GB model to $600 CAD (down from $789) and the 256GB model to $800 (down from $1,049).

The two models are currently only available in gold and rose gold — the silver and space gray variants have already sold out. That said, it’s easy to remedy the colour situation with a case.

According to iPhone in Canada, local Costco warehouses should have the 9.7-inch iPad Pro on clearance as well.

Via: Red Flag Deals, iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2015

12:55 PM EDT

The best Canadian Cyber Monday deals

News

Aug 16, 2016

6:33 PM EDT

Cortana crashes Siri’s iPad Pro party in new Surface ad

News

Jul 7, 2013

8:22 PM EDT

Update: Winner announced in our Huawei Ascend Prepaid Possibilities Contest

News

Jun 5, 2017

3:09 PM EDT

Apple reveals new 10.5-inch iPad Pro model

Comments