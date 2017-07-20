Shaw offering free Wi-Fi across Winnipeg for the Canada Summer Games

In celebration of the upcoming Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, Shaw has announced that it will be offering free access to Shaw Go WiFi at over 6,000 hotspots across the city from Friday, July 21st to Monday, August 21st. Shaw says it offers Canada’s largest Wi-Fi network.
For those who enjoy social media, Shaw will also be offering a Canada Summer Games Snapchat filter. What’s more, Shaw says that each time someone uses the exclusive filter, it will make a donation to KidSport Manitoba. The company didn’t say how much will be donated per use of filter, although the company pledges up $25,000 total.
To access the free Shaw Go Wi-Fi, users can select ‘ShawGo’ from the list of available Wi-Fi connections on their devices. A full list of locations offering the free Wi-Fi is available at www.shaw.ca/wifi or through a designated Shaw Go WiFi Finder app.
“As a proud sponsor and the official telecom provider of the Canada Games, we’re excited to provide free access to the Shaw Go WiFi network in Winnipeg, including all 21 participating sporting venues, while giving residents and visitors the opportunity to stay connected throughout the entire competition,” said Greg Pultz, vice president, operations, Shaw Communications.
“We’ve promised to deliver an exceptional athlete and visitor experience at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, and Shaw’s announcement today is one more step towards delivering on that promise,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president & CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society. “Working with Shaw to provide access to the Shaw Go WiFi network underscores our commitment to giving our athletes, spectators and all Winnipeggers the best Canada Summer Games experience possible.”
Source: MarketWired
