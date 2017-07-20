Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 8 at Unpacked event on August 23

As rumoured, Samsung will be holding its Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 23rd where it’s widely expected the company will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 8.
“Do bigger things” is the tagline for the follow-up to the Note 7 and it seems the device will come with the SPen stylus.
No other details were listed, however, earlier reports indicate the Note 8 will feature a larger Infinity Display than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus at 6.3-inches, 64GB and 128GB storage options, dual-cameras, Snapdragon 835 processor, and a 3,300 mAh battery. Samsung will reportedly bring Bixby to the Note 8 but there is no confirmation that Canadians will be graced with this assistant.
The event will happen in New York City at 11:00am EST and Samsung will also stream it live through YouTube.
Samsung’s global chief DJ Koh recently described the Note 8 as “innovative.”
Source: Samsung
Comments