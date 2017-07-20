OnePlus has developed a fix for the OnePlus 5’s 911 calling bug, issue may affect other Android smartphones

OnePlus has developed a fix for the software bug that caused some OnePlus 5 units to reboot after attempting to make a call to 911, according to the company.
“We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue,” said a OnePlus spokesperson in a statement issued to The Next Web. “We will be rolling out the software update shortly.”
News of the bug first appeared on Reddit when a user took to the social media website to warn fellow OnePlus 5 owners of the issue. Multiple other OnePlus 5 users were then able to replicate the bug.
While OnePlus was working on a fix, several other Reddit users noted they experienced a similar issue with devices as far ranging as the Galaxy S7 and Xperia Z5, suggesting that the bug may not be limited to the OnePlus 5. Indeed, the OnePlus 5’s bug was eerily similar to the one that caused Canadian Asus ZenFone 3 Laser units to be unable to make calls to 911. MobileSyrup has asked Google to comment on the issue. We’ll provide an update when we hear back from the company.
In the mean time, OnePlus will deploy several over-the-air updates to resolve the issue for its users.
Source: Reddit Via: The Next Web
