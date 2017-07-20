News
Legendary Pokémon are finally coming to Pokémon Go

Jul 20, 2017

11:20 AM EDT

While this update likely should have hit Pokémon Go a year ago, Legendary Pokémon are set to soon be available in the still-popular augmented reality mobile game.

Niantic released a video today explaining how players will be able to capture Legendary Pokémon. As expected, if you want to get your hands on a Legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to work with other players to defeat the rare monsters using the game’s new cooperative Raid system, which was introduced last month.

The first Legendary Pokémon Raid is set to take place during Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago on July 22nd. Legendary raid battles will then begin rolling out globally on July 23rd.

Version 0.69.0 of Pokémon Go also recently rolled out, adding a handful of new trainer abilities to the game, including allowing players to spin the photo disc at a Gym after completing a rate battle, while the other two updates relate to Berries.

Players are now able to send berries to Pokémon defending Gyms even when they aren’t nearby. Niantic has also added icons to the Pokémon information screen, indicating to the player how many Pokémon they’ve caught, and upgraded the search located in the collection menu.

Pokémon Go is available on iOS and Android.

