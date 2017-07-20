High-end French fashion brand Balmain has chosen to partner with high-profile Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner to market its versions of Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earbuds and Beats Studio Wireless over-ear headphones.
The move is somewhat surprising given the multiple controversies swirling around Jenner.
“No matter what you’re going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up. Even if it’s just for a few minutes… I love that escape music gives us,” reads a particularly introspective quote from Kardashian in the press release sent to media regarding the partnership.
Despite the controversial Jenner brand partnership, the headphones certainly are sleek looking. They’re also available in two colours: Safari and Khaki. Safari offers a rose gold-like colour, while Khaki seems to mix brown and green.
Both Apple and Balmain will sell the headphones, though Apple is only carrying the Safari colour.
Getting your hands on these headphones, however, unsurprisingly costs a substantial amount of money, with the Balmain Special Edition Beats Studio Wireless headphones being priced at $599.95 USD (about $754 CAD) and the earbuds running $249 USD (approximately $313 CAD). Official Canadian pricing for the headphones is not yet available.
Canadians are able to order the headphones from Balmain’s website.
Comments
Pingback: Kylie Jenner is the face of Apple’s new Balmain-branded Beats earbuds and headphones | Daily Update()