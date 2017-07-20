Blade Runner 2049 is coming to VR via three different experiences

Ahead of the release of Blade Runner: 2049, Oculus plans to release three interactive virtual reality experiences to promote the upcoming movie.
Oculus will release the first of the three experiences, Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit, on Friday, July 21st.
Created by the studio behind Left 4 Dead, Replicant Pursuit puts the player behind the wheel of a spinner, one of the flying cars that is synonymous with the franchise, as they chase a rogue replicant.
According to Oculus, the two other Blade Runner tie ins will release on Gear VR and Oculus Rift ahead of the movie’s release on October 6th.
The upcoming move is being directed by Canadian film director and writer Denis Villeneuve, best known for his work on Sicario and Arrival. It stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.
Watch the latest trailer for movie, which came out earlier this week, above.
