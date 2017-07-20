Apple hosting exclusive live stream Arcade Fire performance on Apple Music

Apple has announced that a live stream of an Arcade Fire performance will be available exclusively on Apple Music.
The event will take place on July 27th at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET and is held in promotion of the unreleased album Everything Now. The album is planned for release on July 28th.
Apple has previously featured Arcade Fire as part of its Apple Music Festivals.
