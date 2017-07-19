Android Wear 2.0 has started to roll out to the Asus ZenWatch 2

It was just earlier this month that Asus started pushing Android Wear 2.0 to its most recent smartwatch, the ZenWatch 3.
Now it appears the company has also decided to update the 2015 ZenWatch 2 with the latest version of Google’s wearable operating system as well.
ZenWatch 2 owners have taken to Reddit, as well as on Google+, to report that they received the update via an OTA. If you haven’t gotten Android Wear 2.0 on your ZenWatch 2.0 and you’re feeling adventurous, you can sideoload the update by following the instructions found on this thread.
The Asus ZenWatch 2 originally came to Canada back in 2015. Android Wear 2.0 brings a number of improvements to the operating system’s user interface, including the addition of Google Assistant.
Source: Google+, Reddit Via: Android Police
