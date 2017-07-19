News
Toronto-made Ecobee3 smart thermostat is $150 right now

Jul 19, 2017

2:53 PM EDT

2 comments

ecobee3

Toronto-based Ecobee is offering $150 off its Ecobee3 thermostst via a promotion that runs until July 31st, 2017.

Specifically, Ecobee is offering $50 off the thermostat, with the remaining $100 coming as an Enbridge bill credit through the company’s smart thermostat program. The Ecobee3 regularly costs $299 CAD.

The company’s most recently released thermostat, the Ecobee4, which features built-in Amazon Alexa voice features, is set to launch in the U.S. first, though the company says the device will eventually make its way to Canada.

It’s worth noting that the deal only applies to single family homes, which includes detached, semi-detached and town houses. This means that those living in apartments or condos unfortunately don’t qualify for the rebate.

Find the deal at this link.

Comments

  • slimdizzy

    So non-Enbridge users are screwed on this deal?

  • Kuru Sivalingam

    I don’t see where I can find this deal for the the first $50 off.
    Am I missing something.
    Plus is this for the Ecobee or Ecobee lite???