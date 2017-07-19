Tim Hortons’ delayed mobile order and pay app is coming on July 27th, according to a franchise owner, seemingly confirming reports from last week.
“This is the real deal,” Wade MacCallum, owner of six Tim Hortons in Alberta and B.C., said to CBC News of the launch. The app is set to release on both iOS and Android devices.
However, he said that while most restaurants will support the app on day one, there will be a number of locations that won’t be ready right away. MacCallum says these stores will be given an additional one or two weeks to prepare as needed. It’s not yet clear which locations won’t be initially supported.
MacCallum says the app is easy to use, showing pictures of menu items that customers can select and modify as they wish, such as requesting extra bacon on a sandwich. The app will also recognize nearby locations that the user can order from.
“The team will start making the product while you’re pulling into the parking lot,” MacCallum said. “You can walk in, grab it, walk out.”
The app was announced in January with a planned release date of March 30th. However, it was subsequently delayed following concerns from franchise owners that their restaurants were not ready.
Source: CBC News
