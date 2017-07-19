W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Super VR

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Device Announcements
Louis Vuitton launches Android Wear smartwatch (The New York Times)
Ticwatch is back with two new alternatives to the Apple Watch (TechCrunch)
Vayyar launches 3D sensors (TechCrunch)
Funding & M&A
DARPA awards $65 million to develop the perfect, tiny two-way brain-computer interface (TechCrunch)
Google’s latest Venture Fund, Gradient Ventures, to focus on AI, VR & AR (Engadget)
Toyota launches $100 million AI fund (Forbes)
Landfall developer Force Field VR secures €1m investment in Series A (VR Focus)
Atheer acquires SpaceView to create a richer augmented and mixed reality experience (PRNewswire)
Augmented reality startup WaveOptics has raised £12 million (Business Insider)
Leap Motion nabs $50M for its VR/AR hand-tracking tech (TechCrunch)
Major milestones
Former Nokia, Microsoft VP joins Thalmic as VP of engineering (BetaKit/a>)
Facebook announces permanent price cut for Oculus Rift (Variety)
Microsoft issues its first security patch for HoloLens (Digital Trends)
Lenovo teases augmented reality headset for new ‘Star Wars’ experience (TechCrunch)
Marvel is bringing its superheroes to VR with a new Oculus-exclusive game (TechCrunch)
Facebook lets you livestream from inside VR (The Verge)
Asus ZenWatch 3 finally getting the Android Wear 2.0 update (MobileSyrup)
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus gain Google Daydream support this summer (The Verge)
Nexus Studios tests ARKit’s tracking with Google Cardboard (VentureBeat)
Samsung Canada, MLB partner to offer baseball content in virtual reality (MobileSyrup)
Fitbit is getting hit by a lawsuit over its haptic feedback tech (Wareable)
Rumours
Facebook plans to unveil a $200 wireless Oculus VR headset for 2018 (Bloomberg)
Apple patents light field cameras that could add AR to FaceTime (Next Reality)
How Apple’s secretive gym is shaping its activity-tracking algorithms (MIT Tech Review)
