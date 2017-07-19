‘Female Iron Man’ attempts to smuggle 102 iPhones into China

A determined and quite resourceful smuggler has been caught by custom officials with 102 iPhones strapped to her body on a flight travelling from Hong Kong to mainland China, according to 9to5Mac.
The woman has been named the “female Iron Man” by local press, XMNN. She was caught after officials in Guangdong province city Shenzhen noticed suspicious bulges and pulled her aside for a search. Additionally, the woman was wearing more clothing than what’s typical for the hot weather in the region.
After pulling the woman aside, they found 102 iPhone devices and 15 luxury watches, all weighing about 44lbs.
iPhone smartphones are cheaper in Hong Kong than they are in mainland China, making the business of smuggling very profitable.
The complete value of 102 iPhone 7 Plus devices at U.S. prices is nearly $100,000 ($125,845 CAD), according to 9to5Mac.
Though 102 iPhones might seem like a significant number of devices, back in 2015 a man attempted to smuggle 146 iPhones.
Back in June, a South Korean Samsung employee was arrested for stealing 8,474 smartphones.
Image Credit: XMNN
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments