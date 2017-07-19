After a lengthy delay, Samsung’s new voice-powered assistant is finally rolling out to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but only in the U.S.
The Canadian launch date for the voice-activated assistant, meanwhile, remains unclear.
Originally touted by Samsung as a Galaxy S8 and S8+ highlight feature, Samsung marketed Bixby as the centre for future device interaction, despite Google Assistant’s existence. Early impressions of the voice-activated assistant were less than stellar, however.
When asked about Bixby’s Canadian launch date, Samsung Canada responded with the following statement:
“Thank you for your interest in Bixby. At this time we have no Canadian-specific information to share. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
Bixby is activated with a dedicated button on the side of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The voice-activated assistant’s initial delay was due to the English language being too hard for Bixby to analyze.
Samsung’s voice-activated assistant is only available in two countries: The U.S. and South Korea. To put that in perspective, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is sold in 120 regions around the world.
