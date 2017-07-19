Airbnb launches Trips service in Vancouver

Airbnb has launched its Trips feature in Vancouver, allowing users to book Experiences offered by locals which are aimed at bringing people together. Vancouver is one of only two Canadian cities to host Trips since the service launched in November 2016, following the Toronto rollout..
With Trips, locals and travellers alike can come together share interests and passions and go on excursions around the city, like trail running or visiting craft breweries.
With the launch of Trips in Vancouver, people will be able to take advantage of 28 different Experiences, including:
- Indigenous Wisdom of Native Plants: with a herbalist and educator, find and learn all about the wild plants across the city
- Modern Matcha Ceremony: try out matcha in a private dining room overlooking the West Coast
- North Shore Running: get a tour of the landscape in run across rocky trails, boardwalks, rivers and more
Vancouver Trips can be booked here.
Image credit: Flickr – Gord McKenna
