Airbnb launches Trips service in Vancouver

Jul 19, 2017

3:20 PM EDT

Vancouver cityline

Airbnb has launched its Trips feature in Vancouver, allowing users to book Experiences offered by locals which are aimed at bringing people together. Vancouver is one of only two Canadian cities to host Trips since the service launched in November 2016, following the Toronto rollout..

With Trips, locals and travellers alike can come together share interests and passions and go on excursions around the city, like trail running or visiting craft breweries.

With the launch of Trips in Vancouver, people will be able to take advantage of 28 different Experiences, including:

Vancouver Trips can be booked here.

For more on Airbnb, here’s a list of ways that those renting out their homes can be as safe and secure as possible.

Image credit: Flickr – Gord McKenna 

