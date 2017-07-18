We Are Wearables has joined forces with Toronto-based House of VR and MobileSyrup for a special AR/VR industry night of inspiring talks, thought-provoking conversions, special announcements and networking, that aims to help usher in a new generation of mobile-focused augmented reality development.
We at MobileSyrup are looking for Canadian-developed ARKit Projects. While ARKit isn’t as advanced as Google’s Project Tango, the fact that the platform is available across all Apple devices that support iOS 11, allows developers to reach a much wider audience than Google’s AR initiative is capable of — Project Tango is only supported by Lenovo’s Phab 2 Pro and the still unreleased Asus ZenFone AR.
The event is happening on August 1st at House of VR and will include a five minute pitch on stage and a spot in the demo area for all Canadian ARKit projects selected by MobileSyrup. It also includes tickets for the teams selected to get into the event, not including travel.
We’ll be looking for submissions until July 31st. If you’re a Canadian developer working on a cool ARKit project you think would be a good fit for this event, reach out to patrick@mobilesyrup.com.
Below is a list of highlights set to be at the event:
- Step inside new realities with five highly immersive VR demos stationed at House of VR
- Get exclusive early access to House of VR’s Augmented Reality art show
- Find out what the latest AR+VR trends are from AR+VR VC & wearables expert, Tom Emrich
- Learn how Toronto’s Modiface is leading the AR revolution in the beauty & health industry
- Hear from active AR+VR investors in the city talk on what they are looking for in deals
- Witness a special launch announcement
- Network with the Toronto AR+VR community including investors, C-level executives, developers, designers, creators and media
For more information about the event, follow this link.
