Canadians now have access to two new series on Amazon Prime Video, and another one coming later this July.
Viewers can now binge all three seasons of Bosch and Catastrophe, and on July 28th, The Last Tycoon is set to come to the streaming service.
Bosh, based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels The Black Echo and A Darkness More than Night, follows LAPD detective Harry Bosh — Titus Welliver from The Good Wife — During the series he struggles to solve the murder of a young boy while also stands trial for the murder of a serial killer.
The series stars Jamie Hector from the Wire, Amy Aquino from Being Human and Madison Lintz from The Walking Dead.
Catastrophe follows the life of Rob Norris who played by Rob Delaney and Sharon Morris played by Sharon Hogan who after a one-week stand Sharon ends up getting pregnant.
Rob moves to U.K. to help Sharon when the two realize they don’t know anything about one another. Additionally the series stars, Mark Bonnar from Shetland, Jonathan Forbes from Fearless and Daniel Lapaine from The Durrells.
Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel by the same name, The Last Tycoon is coming to Amazon Prime on July 28th. The television series focuses on the lives of Monroe Stahr, played by Matt Bomer from White Collar, battles his boss Pat Brady, played by Kelsey Grammer from Frasier, over their studio.
The Last Tycoon takes place in Hollywood in the 1930s and showcases the struggles of the cinema industry during the time period. The series also stars Lily Collins, from The Blind Side and Rosemarie DeWitt, from La La Land, and is produced by Billy Ray know for The Hunger Games, Shattered Glass and Captain Phillips.
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those locate in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
