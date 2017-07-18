Samsung Galaxy S9 to reportedly feature the same ‘Infinity Display’ as the S8

A little more than half a year away from the expected release of the Samsung Galaxy S9, and reports are already coming in claiming the smartphone will feature the same ‘Infinity Display’ found in the South Korean company’s Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Citing unnamed industry sources, South Korean news outlet The Bell said that Samsung has already told Samsung Display, the company’s screen manufacturing unit, that the S9 should feature a 5.8-inch screen, while the larger variant will feature a 6.2-inch display.
Additionally Samsung has reportedly notified its display division about the size of the yet-to-be announced Galaxy Note 9, which is supposed to be the same 6.3-inches as the still unrevealed Samsung Galaxy Note 8; that Samsung chief DJ Koh announced the Note 8 is set to be unveiled in late August.
Not much is known about the Galaxy S9 or Note 9, though reports expect the devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 — a processor the chipmaker company still hasn’t announced — at least 6GB of RAM and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Via: The Investor
