Rogers president of consumer Dirk Woessner to leave company and head Deutsche Telekom Germany

Rogers is losing its current consumer president Dirk Woessner to Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, where the long-time telecom executive will become CEO of German operations.
“This is a great opportunity for Dirk to return home to Germany and take on an expanded role,” said Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
“He has made tremendous contributions to Rogers and built a strong consumer team who know what they need to do to deliver results.”
Woessner will leave the company at the end of November, and Rogers confirms they are now searching for his replacement. The role recently grew in responsibility after the company underwent some internal restructuring at the behest of new CEO Joe Natale, formerly of Telus.
Woessner’s current position as head of consumer includes responsibilities for both customer experience and branding, some of which was formerly handled by chief customer officer Deepak Khandelwal and chief brand officer Dale Hooper, both additions under former CEO Guy Laurence.
Woessner also joined Rogers under Laurence, coming from Deutsche Telekom (DT) in January 2015. He had previously been responsible for all of DT’s sales and distribution in Germany.
Current DT Germany CEO Niek Jan Van Damme is stepping down a year early from his post to make way for the soon-to-be-former Rogers executive.
Van Damme told The New York Times: “It’s a bit earlier than I originally intended, but it’s a good fit with my personal life planning and the best way to ensure a seamless transition.”
In addition to the news of Woessner leaving, Rogers has announced internally that Dean Prevost is joining as the new president of Rogers’ enterprise business starting September 12th.
Prevost previously spent seventeen years at business communications provider MTS Allstream (which formerly operated as AT&T Canada) in nearly every senior executive position, including five years as president.
“Dean is a great addition to our leadership team and a highly experienced telecom executive with a proven track record of delivering results in enterprise,” stated Schmidt.
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated Dirk Woessner was becoming CEO of Germany company Deutsche Telekom. In fact, he’s becoming CEO of DT’s German operations. The article has been updated to reflect that.
