Newly discovered OnePlus 5 bug causes phone to reboot when attempting to call 911

If you own a OnePlus 5, you may not be able to contact 911 in case of an emergency.
OnePlus 5 owners are taking to Reddit to share information about a software bug that causes the recently released smartphone to reboot anytime the user calls 911. With 5,832 upvotes and 592 upvotes, the thread is currently the most popular on the Android subreddit.
It’s currently unclear what is causing the issue. However, it appears the bug has at least something to do with the OnePlus 5’s Enhanced 911 Phase 2 compliance. This technology allows a 911 dispatcher to pinpoint the location of a caller using the GPS functionality of the caller’s phone.
Below is a clip of the bug in action.
In a statement issued to The Next Web, a OnePlus spokesperson said the company is investigating the issue. “We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue,” said the company. “We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net.”
In the meantime, if you own a OnePlus it would be best to look up and save the 10-digit direct number of your local police division, fire department and hospital in case of emergency.
MobileSyrup is in the process of finding out if there’s a way for Canadian OnePlus 5 owners to setup a test call with their local emergency dispatcher. We’ll update this article once we have more information.
Source: Reddit Via: The Next WebVia:
