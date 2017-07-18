Nintendo Switch online voice chat app now available for iOS and Android

News
Jul 18, 2017

10:11 PM EDT

2 comments

Nintendo Switch online app

After revealing details about the Switch’s online app a few weeks ago, Nintendo has finally launched the console’s dedicated online app in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Servers for the app, however, are still offline, though they’ll likely be available before the launch of Splatoon 2 on July 21st, complete with the title’s in-app SplatNet online functionality.

Nintendo Switch online app

Beyond Splatoon 2’s online functionality, little is known about the Switch’s online app so far. Currently the app will be used for voice chat functionality, match results, stages and rankings in Splatoon 2.

It’s unclear if already released games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be patched to support the Nintendo Switch’s new online app.The Nintendo Switch online app is set to be free until Nintendo’s paid subscription service launches in 2018 for $20 USD (about $25 CAD) per year.The app is available for Android and iOS.

