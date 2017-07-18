Here’s Flappy Bird running on a Dreamcast memory card

In a bizarre turn of events, someone has ported former mobile gaming phenomenon Flappy Bird to the Dreamcast’s Visual Memory Card (VMU).
Despite dying over a decade ago, the Dreamcast has a surprisingly active homebrew community still working on software for the defunct system.
The VMU featured a built-in screen and was used to store the game’s data. Some titles like Sonic Adventure for example, used the memory card’s monochrome LCD display as a second-screen, similar to a primitive version of the Wii U. The VMU could even be used as a portable gaming device, sort of like a super low-end Game Boy.
In order to get Flappy Bird up and running on the VMU, Dmitry Grinberg, the developer behind the project, had to create an ARM chip emulator for the tiny device, allowing to run an extremely slow version of Flappy Bird.
Why did someone spend what is likely countless hours porting Flappy Bird over to a Dreamcast VMU? We’ll never know, but it certainly is cool.
