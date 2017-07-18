Google adds security features to help reduce phishing scams from unverified apps

Google is adding a series of security protections to help reduce risk from unverified apps.
Now, a new warning screen will appear for any apps that come from developers that haven’t gone through Google’s app verification system.
This follows the Google Docs phishing debacle in May which attempted to trick users into sending spam e-mails.
The new screen replaces the “error” page that developers and users of unverified web apps have received in the past. Now, it will come before the “permissions consent” screen for any given app and informs potential users that the app has yet to be verified out by Google. What’s more, since users can acknowledge the risk and bypass the warning screen, Google says this allows legitimate developers to test out their apps without having to go through a client verification process.
We’re committed to fostering a healthy ecosystem for both users and developers. These new notices will inform users automatically if they may be at risk, enabling them to make informed decisions to keep their information safe, and will make it easier to test and develop apps for developers.
