Google Play Music update lets you listen to tunes in search results

Google Music has updated its search option to centre around ‘play’ buttons for every result that is found. Now, playback will begin once you’ve finished typing, instead of visiting a dedicated search results page. playback the moment you’ve finished typing instead of visiting a dedicated search results page. However, it’s worth noting that this begins a playlist from an entire radio station.
The update makes searching for music a bit of an easier process. Previously, Google Play Music would show a list of autocomplete results, but with the update, the service will now highlight up to three immediately playable results from the catalogue.
Recently, Google Play Music also rolled out the “New Release Radio” service worldwide, following availability to only select users. Google Home owners will can also now stream music uploaded to Google Play.
Via: Engadget
