Is this our first look at the Nokia 8?

Reliable leaker Evan Blass is at it again with two Nokia 8 related tweets, one focusing on the the phone’s rumoured Zeiss branded rear camera setup and the other featuring our best look yet at the device’s front and rear.
The image reportedly showcases a blue Nokia 8, as Blass states, with a dual rear-facing camera (seen in the first tweet shown below) and as expected, Android. Little is known about the device’s specs, but it’s rumoured to feature dual 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, Android 7.1.1, Snapdragon 835 chipset, and either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of on board storage.
The tweet from this morning, however, only showcased a dual rear camera setup with the Zeiss branding.
Earlier this month Finnish company HMD Global, which owns the rights to the Nokia branding, rekindled its partnership with Zeiss, a company that manufacturers camera lenses. Since the partnership went down following the release of Nokia’s 3, 5 and 6 smartphones, these devices didn’t feature Zeiss’ technology.
This isn’t the first time the Zeiss name has appeared on a Nokia device, with 2013’s Lumia 1020 (which featured a 41-megapixel camera) included Zeiss technology as well. However, this was before HMD Global owned the Nokia brand.
