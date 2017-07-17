RuneScape, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that many know and love, is coming to smartphone and tablet devices.
Jagex, the UK-based developer and publisher of the classic MMORPG, revealed that both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape — the original browser-based version of the game — are coming to mobile and will be cross compatible, with the former coming out in 2018 and the latter in winter 2017.
We hope you're ready.
RuneScape is coming to Mobile devices in 2018! Your game, your character, anywhere.????#RSMobile #TheAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/JC1qGenahJ
— RuneScape (@RuneScape) July 17, 2017
Players will be able to play on both PC and mobile devices, meaning gamers will be able to start their game on PC and continue playing on their smartphone or tablets when needed. Alternatively, the entire game is playable from start to finish on mobile.
“The RuneScape titles will become the first mainstream and established Western MMORPGs on mobile in full and the first to deliver cross-platform play between PC and mobile platforms,” said the game’s developers in a press release.
RuneScape brings its players into a fantasy world where they can fight other characters, practice their fishing and cooking, and play through quests.
Players can register their interest in the mobile client for either RuneScape or the Old RuneScape, giving them the chance to test the game before it’s officially released.
Source: Jagex
Comments
Pingback: Classic PC game RuneScape is coming to mobile, will be cross compatible | Daily Update()