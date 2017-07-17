Taking a page from Nintendo, Atari plans to release a mini version of its iconic Atari 2600 home entertainment console.
After months of teasing, the company revealed the Ataribox in an email sent to fans and members of the media.
“Our objective is to create something new, that stay true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari,” said the company by way of introduction to the re-imagined console. The Ataribox will come in two different colour variants. One will feature the 2600’s classic wood finish, while the other will take on a more modern black and red colour scheme. Both versions will include SD card support, four USB ports and an HDMI port.
Atari has yet to announce how much the micro-console will cost or when it ship to retailers. In addition, there’s no word yet on included games, though the company promises the console will ship with both classic and “current content.”
“We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing,” says the company. “We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so.”
It’s important to not that the Atari of today is not the same company that existed in the 1970s and early 1980s, and that its brand has been sold and purchased by a number of companies over the last several decades.
Via: The Verge
