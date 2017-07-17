Amazon reportedly working on WeChat-like messaging service

Jeff Bezos and company have started surveying users about a new messaging service called Anytime, according to Amazon-focused online publication AFTVNews.
The survey asks Amazon users what features they consider most important to a chat app.
Based on the survey questions, it appears Amazon envisions Anytime as a comprehensive, feature-rich answer to WeChat. Besides including the text,
Besides including the text, voice and video calling functionality one expects from a messaging app in 2017, there’s also mention of social media-like photo sharing and Snapchat-like face filters, as well as the ability to converse with businesses. Users can also play games and order food in groups. Amazon also promises at least some form of encryption in situations when users are sharing sensitive information.
Should Amazon go forward with Anytime, the company says it will launch the platform on both desktop and mobile. However, Amazon doesn’t mention when consumers can expect Anytime to land on app marketplaces.
Earlier this year, the company launched Chime, an enterprise-focused chat app. Presumably, Anytime could leverage the same back-end technologies as Chime.
Source: AFTVNews Via: Business Insider
