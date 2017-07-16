Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- BlackBerry KEYone units with stronger screen adhesive now shipping [Read here]
- Fido now offers 5 free hours of data per month to all Pulse plan customers [Read here]
- Oculus discounts Rift VR headset and Touch controllers bundle to $549 [Read here]
- Bell and Virgin roll out LTE Advanced to new markets in Quebec, BC and Alberta [Read here]
- Bell Fibe TV iOS, Apple TV and Android app can now play DVR recordings [Read here]
- RBC awarded highest customer satisfaction among mobile banking apps [Read here]
- Quebec class-action lawsuit against Bell over fee increases approved to proceed [Read here]
- Samsung Canada, MLB partner to offer baseball content in virtual reality [Read here]
- Bell now offers Quad Band LTE in almost 40 markets across Canada [Read here]
- Amazon Prime Day in Canada was the biggest shopping day in company history [Read here]
- Telus launches company pilot program of eBrake distracted driving app [Read here]
- Microsoft officially ends support for Windows Phone 8.1 [Read here]
- New Google Pixel XL 2 ‘Taimen’ details leak [Read here]
- Canadian carriers waive overage fees to help subscribers impacted by B.C. wildfires [Read here]
- How to get Google Home multi-user support in Canada [Read here]
- ISED approves transfer of Videotron spectrum licenses to Freedom Mobile [Read here]
