Among a number of other series coming to Amazon Prime Video, a nostalgic blue bug superhero is also making his way to the streaming service.
Prime Video Original The Tick is set to air in two parts, which will be available for Canadian subscribers to watch starting on August 25th with Part 1. Prime Video will feature Part 2 in 2018, with both parts being six episodes long.
The Tick focuses on the life of underdog accountant Arthur Everest who finds out that his city is owned by a super villain that everyone thought was dead. While struggling to uncover the conspiracy, he meets the Tick.
The series stars Peter Serafinowicz as the Tick, Griffin Newman from Thanksgiving and Search Party, Jackie Earle Haley from Preacher and Yara Martinez from True Detective and Jane the Virgin.
The 1996 cartoon series is seemingly quite different than this adaptation. However, it definitely features some similarities, such as The Tick’s iconic blue suit and his partner Arthur.
